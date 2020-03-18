Mysterious case of Cuban embassy in China deleted from Facebook

Beijing, Mar 18 .- The Cuban Embassy in China’s website has disappeared from the social network Facebook.

A single click on the headquarters in Menlo Park, California, seems to have erased hundreds of publications on Cuban events in China since November 2019.

The mystery of the lost count reaches greater dimensions in the midst of the outbreak of COVID-19 pneumonia that emerged in China and has spread throughout the world until it became a pandemic.

Did the diplomatic office post something to annoy Facebook like that?

During the last weeks, the digital space was informing the world about the situation of the Cuban community in China and the work of prevention and epidemic control in the Embassy itself to guarantee the security of all its personnel.

There one could read that the Cuban medicine recombinant human interferon alpha-2b was being used by Chinese doctors to save the lives of patients infected by the coronavirus.

Also, none of the hundreds of Cubans who reside or are in China have been infected with the disease, but a group of medical specialists was sent from the island to act if necessary.

One of the last publications gathered photos of the support of Cuban children to the battle against the new coronavirus through drawings and other children activities that also served to get the children out of a difficult isolation of more than two months.

This year marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Cuba, which was the first Latin American country to recognize the existence of the New China.

The Embassy’s website had recalled the historical events that mark the strategic links between the two countries and the plans to continue strengthening cooperation and exchanges at all levels.

Which one set off the alarms on Facebook? Maybe we’ll never know.

But what a coincidence that the algorithms of the most widely used social network in the United States respond so effectively against ideas and actions that do not follow Washington’s rules, while tolerating any aggression and subversive project against Cuba.

Will anyone on Facebook believe that by silencing a profile they can erase Cuba’s support for the Chinese people and government, or such humanistic acts like receiving a British cruise ship infected with a coronavirus in its territory to make possible for the passengers to return to their countries of origin?

Not all the codes in the world are sufficient to silence a truth. (Prensa Latina)