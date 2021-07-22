Foreign funding of subversion in Cuba denounced
On June 30, USAID offered up to two million dollars to finance ‘democracy promotion’ projects in Cuba, and instructed applicants to identify unrecognized and unmet needs of Cuban civil society ‘in their pursuit of human rights and democratic values.’
These groups or individuals must also present a record of actions carried out as a guarantee to decide on the amounts to be granted.
Recently, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez noted that the United States allocates millions of dollars to finance NGOs that promote destabilization campaigns against Cuba, without the consent of the US people.
The US Government requested 20 million dollars for ‘democracy programs’ targeted at Cuba in its 2022 budget, the same funding for the current year.
In the opinion of experts, forces within the current administration are holding back the announced review of policies towards Cuba and are betting that the complex economic and health situation will lead to a scenario of ‘regime change’ in Cuba. (Prensa Latina)