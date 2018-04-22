Miguel Díaz-Canel Receives President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro

Havana, Apr 22 .-Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel received today Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, who arrived last night on the island with the aim of strengthening the brotherhood between the two countries.

After the reception and the ceremonial ceremony at the Palace of the Revolution, both leaders began the official talks.

Before the meeting, Maduro paid tribute to the Cuban National Hero, José Martí, in the Memorial that bears the name of the independence leader.

In brief statements to the press, the president reiterated the support of his country to the island and Diaz-Canel, who on April 19 assumed the position of president of the councils of State and Ministers.

At the same time, he stressed that the first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and head of state until April 19, Raul Castro, remains in the forefront of efforts to ensure the continuity of the Revolution in the largest of the Antilles. (Prensa Latina)