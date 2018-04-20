Lawmakers Support Diaz-Canel’s Election as President of Cuba
Referring to the merits of the president, Portal recalled that he has gained experiences working along with the historical leaders of the Cuban Revolution.
Diaz-Canel’s work will allow us give continuity to all this process built as of January 1, 1959. We have confidence in the lawmakers we have elected, the deputy minister said.
Parliamentarian Juan Antonio Borrego expressed confidence in the election of the members of the Council of State and its president.
Other parliamentarians questioned by Prensa Latina also spoke in favor of Diaz-Canel’s election as a president of the Council of State of Cuba and expressed support for the 31 members of that entity.
Diaz-Canel took office today as a president of the Caribbean island.
He received 99.8 percent of votes of the legislators attending the constitution session of the 9th Legislature. (Prensa Latina)