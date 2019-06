Desde esta noche los camagüeyanos disfrutarán de las fiestas del San Juan

Félix Santos Valdés González met the sour sips of poverty early. Like his brothers, he also took shape in the hustle and bustle of the countryside. For the guajiros of Santa Beatríz, an area located on the coast of the old Francisco sugar mill, currently municipality of Amancio Rodríguez in the province of Las Tunas, misery was their unparalleled companion. But honesty did not have limits.