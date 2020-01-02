Cuba’s National Ballet holds a gala performance

Havana, Jan 2.- Cuba’s National Ballet (BNC) celebrated this Wednesday the 61st anniversary of the Triumph of the Revolution with a gala performance and the delivery of the Alicia Alonso Annual Grand Theater Award.

Havana’s Great Theater, one of the oldest in Latin America, since the end of 2015 is also named after the Cuban first dancer Assoluta who died last October 17, in this capital.

The company led since the beginning of 2019 by the first dancer and current artistic assistant director Viengsay Valdes will play ‘Nutcracker,’ the most popular classic worldwide at the end of the year.

According to a BNC press release, the functions of that play will continue on January 3, 4, 5, 10, 11 and 12.

The current ‘Nutcracker’ season in Alonso’s version will exhibit in the leading roles Viengsay Valdes, Grettel Morejon, Anette Delgado, Sadaise Arencibia, Dani Hernandez, Rafael Quenedit, Adrian Sanchez, Chanel Cabrera and Claudia Garcia. (Latin Press)