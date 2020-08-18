Cuban president ratifies importance of Caribbean unity

Havana, Aug 18.- Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel ratified the importance of unity for the Caribbean peoples, evoking the thought by the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro.

On his Twitter account, Diaz-Canel referred to the speech delivered by Fidel Castro at the Summit of the Heads of Government of the Member States of the Association of Caribbean States (ACS) on trade, tourism and transportation, which was held in Trinidad and Tobago on August 17, 1995.

The Cuban president then said: ‘We have a great challenge before us. This is about forging a common destiny for nations that are remarkably different in terms of size, population and development […]. The region finally understands that unity is the future path of our peoples.’

Upon addressing the participants in the 8th Meeting of ACS, in Managua, Nicaragua, in March 2019, the Cuban head of State also reaffirmed the island’s invariable support to the countries of the region.

‘The ACS should continue to be a mainstay of Greater Caribbean unity, which is the only alternative given the enormous challenges we face,’ Diaz-Canel said at the meeting. (Latin Press)