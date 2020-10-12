Cuban foreign minister highlights culture’s role in the Revolution

Havana, Oct 12.- Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez on Sunday highlighted the role of culture in Cuba’s revolutionary process, in the context of the National Culture Day.

On his Twitter account, the foreign minister pointed out that culture is ‘soul’, ‘energy’, ‘shield and sword of the nation’, as National Hero Jose Marti, ethnologist Fernando Ortiz, and the historic leader of the Revolution, Fidel Castro, defined it.

The head of Cuban diplomacy noted that it is ‘in the humanistic plenitude of the Revolution, where Cuban intellectuals ‘have achieved their broadest space of freedom and international acknowledgement’.

Cuba celebrates the National Culture Day from October 10 to 20, as a tribute to the beginning of the struggles for its independence on October 10, 1868.

Cuba, where artistic education is free and many cultural institutions were created after the revolution triumphed in January 1959, enjoys international prestige in the fields of arts and thinking.

From the literacy campaign in 1961, which represented a true cultural change for the people, to the existence of the Cuban School of Ballet and the National Ballet of Cuba, Casa de las Americas and the International Film School, Cuba has made culture, in its broadest spectrum, an essential part of its human development. (Prensa Latina)