Cuban president attends FITCuba 2024

The resort currently has 1,867 rooms and has interesting parcels for new developments to respond, as an example, to the 1.8 percent visitor growth in 2023 compared to 2019.

Meanwhile, tourists increased by four percent this year compared to 2023.

FITCuba 2024 is attended by more than 670 professionals from different countries and 80 specialized journalists.

The most representative markets are Spain and Mexico, with more than 100 participants, followed by Colombia, Italy, and Canada.

FITCuba 2024 takes place just a few days before the 69th meeting of the United Nations Regional Tourism Commission for the Americas, a space attended by 24 tourism ministers from member countries.(Take from Prensa Latina)