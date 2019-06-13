Cuba Shows Good Results in Education for Youths and Adults

Havana, Jun 13 .-Cuba shows good results in different modalities of Education for Youths and Adults with more than 600 facilities for personal upgrading.

At present, Cuba has 429 educational institutions (including those in prisons), 96 language schools with an enrollment of 13,401 students, and 77 classrooms attached to workers-farmers faculties.

All citizens over 17 years of age who are homemakers, farmers, workers, skilled workers and inmates and who need to upgrade their educational level and training can access those educational centers.

Courses are also available for those who want to learn foreign languages and those who want to prepare to take the tests to enroll in higher education.

The national director of Education for Youths and Adults, Maura Tomasen, was quoted by Granma newspaper saying that the program also benefits men who concluded the compulsory military service and women discharged from voluntary military service.

She noted that 11,185 youths will take summer courses this year.(Prensa Latina)