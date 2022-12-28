Vietnam and Cuba recover direct ties and close contacts

Cuba received, among others, the visits of the president of the National Union of Women of Vietnam, Ha Thi Nga; the head of the General Confederation of Labour, Nguyen Dinh Khang, and the permanent secretary of the Central Committee of the Union of Young Communists, Nguyen Ngoc Luong.

The Ministers of Justice, Le Thanh Long, and Public Security, To Lam, also visited Cuba, with the latter speaking with the leader of the Cuban Revolution, Army General Raul Castro, and with President Miguel Díaz-Canel.

Regarding the Cuban delegations received in Vietnam, the ambassador mentioned the importance of the visit of Prime Minister Manuel Marrero, who was accompanied by the ministers of Foreign Trade, Health and Agriculture, the presidents of Biocubafarma and INDER, and the director of Mariel Special Development Zone.

The visit of Marrero allowed, not only showed the deep ties of friendship and solidarity that exist between Cuba and Vietnam, but also that the ministers developed previous programs with very positive results, the ambassador commented.

In this context, three government agreements, aimed at strengthening and consolidating cooperation in various fields, were signed. Also a Business Promotion Forum was held which concluded with the signing of seven agreements and allowed potential new investors to be identified.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)