Cuba rejects US accusations of alleged links to drug trafficking

Havana, Apr 11.-The President of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, rejected the accusations of the United States of the of Cuba’s alleged participation in drug trafficking, which he considered a pretext for further aggressions.

In his official account on Twitter, the president described as ‘slanderous’ the statements of a high-ranking US official, who was quoted by the Newsweek magazine, who denounced an alleged drug trafficking between Cuba and Venezuela.

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez had also contested previously these accusations made anonymously and for which no evidence was presented.

The publication adds to the recent discredit campaign from the White House to link the leaders of the Government of Venezuela with narcoterrorism, which has been rejected by said authorities.

On March 26th, the US Justice Department announced charges against the main figures of the Caracas government, and offered millionaire rewards for information on President Nicolas Maduro and other top officials.

Likewise, according to the Cuban press, with this accusation the Trump Administration seeks to justify the measures of the economic siege against Cuba and Venezuela, right in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as to encourage a possible aggression against Venezuela. (Prensa Latina)