Cuba Reaffirms Commitment to South-South Cooperation in Geneva
They also help to strengthen the economic, social and cultural ties between the countries in the South, he said.
According to the diplomat, that cooperation ‘should continue to be guided by the principles of respect for national sovereignty, national involvement and independence, equality, non-conditionality, the non-interference in internal affairs and mutual benefit.’
Pedroso recalled that the Cuban government has ratified the will to maintain it despite the difficulties the country is facing as a developing nation, with limited natural resources and strong financial strains, and affected by the impact of the U.S.-imposed economic, commercial and financial blockade.
In recent decades, the Caribbean nation has cooperated with 186 Latin American, African and Asian countries, he said.