Cuba, Palestine Strengthen Solidarity, Friendship Ties

Havana, May 14 .-The bonds of friendship and solidarity between Cuba and Palestine are consolidated with the possibility of increasing the number of students from that Arab territory on the Caribbean island.

Until 2015-2016 school year, 238 Palestinians graduated here, 222 of them at the higher level, and currently 90 students in the Medicine career are trained in the Greater Antille.

The day before, the visit of the president of Palestine, Mahmoud Abbas, who completed a tour to the Latin American School of Medicine (ELAM) and left in the visitors’ book his pride for being in that center of high studies.

The school was created on the initiative of Commander in Chief Fidel Castro in November 1999, and the fruit of this humanistic act is seen in the training of 28, 579 doctors from 105 countries.

He commented that in a meeting with the president of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel, he told him the intention of increasing scholarships for young people in his country.

In their meeting with his Caribbean counterpart, both leaders agreed to continue developing the bonds of cooperation that unite both peoples. Diaz-Canel reiterated Cuba’s continued support for the right of the Palestinians to establish their own State, with borders in the pre-1967 boundaries and East Jerusalem as their capital.

In addition, it rejected the unilateral decision of the United States to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of the State of Israel and to move its embassy to that city.

The Palestinian leader also paid tribute to the Cuban National Hero, José Martí, in the Memorial that bears the name of the independence leader in the Square of the Revolution.

Abbas culminated yesterday his official visit here and with it his journey through Latin America, which took him to Venezuela and Chile. The Arab leader was in Havana in September 2009 at the invitation of the then president, Raúl Castro, in which occasion he attended the signing of three bilateral cooperation agreements in the sectors of education, culture and sport. (Prensa Latina)