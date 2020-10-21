Cuba highlights at FAO public policies for food production

Havana, Oct 21.- The Cuban Minister of Agriculture, Gustavo Rodriguez Rollero, highlighted before FAO the work developed by the island and the priority to approve public policies to boost food production.

During the 36th Regional Conference of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) for Latin America and the Caribbean, Rodriguez explained that 24 actions in the agricultural sector were recently approved as part of the Economic and Social Strategy to address the crisis caused by Covid-19.

Likewise, he said that FAO accompanied the Cuban government in the construction of the Plan for Food Sovereignty and Nutritional Education, approved by the Council of Ministers last July, and added that a bill is also being prepared to legally support this strategic task.

This Plan sets the basis for a more accelerated development of the Local Food Systems, he assured during the online event that will be extended until October 21st and has Nicaragua as host country.

Rollero recognized the Cuban government’s political will to place food production as a strategic sector of the economy, and added that it controls and promotes the Food Sovereignty and Nutrition Education program almost weekly, with emphasis on the link between science and activity.

Among the country’s priority programs, he listed municipal self-sufficiency, urban, suburban and family agriculture up to the level of communities and families, and the development of exportable funds and their linkage with agricultural producers and national industry.

He added that Cuba also develops a program of national production of animal food as a way of substituting the imports of feed and raw materials, and the sustainability of the cattle activity of the island.

During the opening of the meeting, FAO proposed to its member countries three central priorities: the need to transform food systems so that everyone can have access to healthy diets; to move towards prosperous and inclusive rural societies; and to build a sustainable and climate-resilient agriculture. (Prensa Latina)