Santiago de Cuba declared a creative musical city

Santiago de Cuba, Dec 21.- The important values sustaining this city as a world creator in music were debated during the ‘Santiago, music and city’ academic meeting held here for five days.

Experts from cultural institutions, artists and authorities from Santiago talked about the ways and means for the sustainability of such a remarkable feature, only granted to 294 other places by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

In that review of the 506-year-old city’s sound flow, carnivals stood out, as they were declared Cultural Heritage of the nation and one of the most authentic expressions of traditional popular culture based on centuries of history.

The diversity of events was another of topics analyzed, including the Choir, Trova and Son festivals, which have an international scope, and the Jazz Plaza as a local one, in addition to musical programs related to the International Caribbean Festival in its 40 editions.

Sessions were also accompanied by presentations by musicians from Santiago with an important space on Heredia Street, the city’s emblematic cultural place with its Casa de la Trova, and the nearby Cespedes Square that hosted the closing concert.

