Cuba gets positive outcomes in tourism sector, despite US measures

Havana, 1st Feb.- Cuban tourism has been taking place in an environment marked by the growing US hostility against Cuba, even though it is getting positive outcomes, according to an official source.

¨2020 will be as a complicated year as 2019, but we can fulfill the plan drawn out,¨ said Victor Manuel Lemagne, general secretary of the National Union of Hotel and Tourism Workers in Cuba, in dialogue with Prensa Latina.