Cuba among Participants in World Travel Fair of Shanghai

Beijing, Apr 2.- Cuba will show its excellence in products and services for tourism as a participant in the 16th World Travel Fair of Shanghai, scheduled from April 18 to 21 in that eastern Chinese city.

Cuba has taken part in the event for several years and on this occasion, it will exhibit its new products for the tourist industry to businesspeople and general public, organizers told reporters.

Italy, Russia, Sri Lanka, Japan, Cambodia and Peru are also regular participants in the fair, at which they will show the latest trends in their tourist catalogs, while Morocco, Madagascar, Papua New Guinea, Gabon and Turkmenistan will take part for the first time.

In total, more than 50 countries will be present at the fair, which is also considered a showcase where China promotes its natural and recreational options with support of state-of-the-art technology.

More than 15,000 professionals from the tourism sector are expected to visit the fair to look for business opportunities, as well as more than 50,000 citizens interested in traveling to several destinations of the world. (Prensa Latina)