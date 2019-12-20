Cuba advances in adverse context according to Economy Minister
Our economy shows signs of vitality and by 2020 we will follow basic premises such as prioritizing the entry of hard currency, and bear in mind that we cannot spend more than what receive, so there must be a balance, Gil stressed in Havana’s International Conference Center.
He noted that it is important to analyze what goods and services can be exported, and guarantee the purchase of food for humans and animals, as well as fuel for industry and agriculture.
In the coming year it is vital to stop importing what can be produced in the country, we must exploit the installed capacities, look positively at the national industry so that quality products can be obtained, he said.
We must adjust to the plan, the resources available to avoid indebtedness, in fact we will pay the debts incurred, Gil noted. (Prensa Latina)