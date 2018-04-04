Companies from 25 Countries Attend Construction Fair in Cuba

Havana, Apr 4 .-The International Construction Fair in Cuba, FECONS 2018, opens with exhibitions of product, technologies and services of companies from 25 countries, the event’s organizing committee said.

This time, the fair covers more than 4,000 square-meter area at Pabexpo exhibition site, and include offers of companies from Spain, Italy, Hungary, Brazil, Panama, Mexico, the United States and the host country, Deputy Construction Minister (MICONS) Angel Vilaragut said.

Looking ahead to 2030, this Caribbean nation includes important investment plans in different areas, including tourism, renewable energies, water resources, ports and road infrastructure, hence FECONS interest, whose editions take place every two years, the official said.

This year’s fair should contribute to access to materials and modern technologies; as well as to promote exports of goods and services, MICONS representative said.

According to promoters, FECONS is an important trade fair in the Caribbean area and is distinguished by the simultaneous celebration of international scientific-technical exchanges, this time, it began yesterday at the Conference Center in Havana, near Pabexpo.

Consuelo Vidal, resident coordinator of the United Nations System in Cuba, and Havana Historian, Eusebio Leal, addressed yesterday the 12th Scientific-Technical Conference.

According to MICONS, the branch of construction in the country faces several challenges associated with the increase of efficiency in the investment processes and the income in foreign currency from sales to foreign markets. (Prensa Latina)