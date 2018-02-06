China Will Limit Use of Virtual Currency in International Operations

Beijing, Feb 5 The Central Bank of China informed today it will restrict the use of virtual money in international operations where national investors participate to prevent financial risks, one of the objectives, one of the objectives of the 2018 economic plan.

According to that institution, with the same aim it will also harden the norms referring to the initial offers of coins or tokens, a popular trend to collect funds by enterprises.

It indicated that practice is illegal and it is suspected it has links with financial fraud and pyramidal schemes.

The Bank also urged Chinese entrepreneurs to be alert and prevent participating in virtual currency transactions.

Since September, 2017, China closed all exchanges in cryptocurrencies and tokens in the country, as the accelerated expansion of this market generated worries over its financial risks. (Prensa Latina)