Carlos Acosta celebrates his company’s international success in 2019

Havana, Dec 31.- Cuban dancer Carlos Acosta is celebrating the international success of his company, Acosta Danza, in 2019 and assured that the group is working to continue evolving.

In our recent tour of the UK, the reception of audiences and critics was amazing; and some newspapers commented that a new way of taking on dance was being born in Cuba, and they celebrated that, the renowned dancer noted.

During an interview with Cuban newspaper Trabajadores, Acosta acknowledged that they have not achieved all their goals, but every day the company looks more like the project he dreamed of, and he continues to work to develop it.

Founded in 2016, Acosta Danza seeks to offer dance shows entirely in line with the most advanced trends in the world, not only in terms of body movement but in everything related to the stage, as stated in several press releases.

Acosta Danza seeks to offer inclusive shows based on contemporary and neoclassical styles, without discarding other expressions, periods and dance styles.

According to Acosta, all the choreographers who have worked with the company have done so based on Cuba and its culture as their source of inspiration.

From January 2020, Acosta will also take up the position of Director of the Birmingham Royal Ballet, one of the most prominent classic companies in the United Kingdom. (Prensa Latina)