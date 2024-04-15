Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister arrives in Cuba
Havana, Apr 15.- Vietnam’s Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang reportedly arrived this Sunday in Cuba on an official visit, which will last until April 16.
According to the Director of Bilateral Affairs of the Cuban Foreign Ministry, Carlos Miguel Pereira, the Vietnamese high-ranking government leader was welcomed at Jose Marti International Airport by Deputy Foreign Minister Anayansi Rodríguez.
In welcoming Luu Quang, Rodriguez highlighted the historic relations of brotherhood and mutual trust that unite the two peoples and governments, the deputy minister noted on X social media. (Take from Prensa Latina)