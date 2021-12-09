US lawmakers demand change of policy on Cuba

Washington, Dec 9.- Democratic Senators Patrick Leahy and Ron Wyden, from the United States, as well as Representative Jim McGovern, demanded that the White House change the prevailing hostile policy on Cuba.

As someone who has observed the evolution of relations between the United States and Cuba for almost 50 years, I find the situation between our two countries disconcerting, tragic and frankly exasperating, Leahy said.

The 81-year-old legislator acknowledged that six decades of sanctions, isolation and threats did not achieve any strategic objective for Washington, and assured that the policy implemented by the Joe Biden administration was dictated by a small electorate opposed to good bilateral relations.

In a speech in the Senate, the politician wondered what happened to the promised review of Cuba’s presence on the list of sponsors of terrorism, from where it was removed during the Barack Obama administration (2009-2017), but former President Donald Trump (2017-2021) included it again in the final days of his term.

Likewise, the senator referred to the hindering of family remittances to Cuba, as well as the end of cultural, educational and scientific exchanges, the latter clearly timely amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Washington’s policy on Cuba is full of contradictions, hypocrisy, arrogance and missed opportunities, Leahy said, and advised Biden that instead of clinging to a failed strategy with negative consequences for the Cuban people, he should think about national interests.

Following his statement, other congresspeople expressed their agreement with that stance on social networks.

(Prensa Latina)