United Nations General Assembly overwhelmingly calls for an end to Israeli occupation of Palestine

United Nations, September 19.- This Wednesday, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) passed a resolution demanding an end to Israel’s occupation of the Palestinian territories.

The decision was taken by 124 votes in favor, representing two-thirds of the number needed to approve this resolution, which is non-binding like all UNGA resolutions. Fourteen countries voted against and 43 abstained from voting.

The UNGA resolution requires Israel to end “its unlawful presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory” within a period of no more than 12 months, as reported by the Arab News.

It also calls on states to “take steps toward ceasing the importation of any products originating in the Israeli settlements, as well as the provision or transfer of arms, ammunition and related equipment to Israel… where there are reasonable grounds to suspect that they may be used in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.”

On Tuesday, Riyad Mansour, permanent observer of the State of Palestine to the United Nations, introduced the draft resolution at the 10th emergency special session on the issue of Israeli actions in occupied East Jerusalem and the rest of the occupied Palestinian territory.

He urged the UNGA to respect the mandate of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which has unequivocally identified the legal consequences for Israel brought about by the occupation of Palestinian territory. “Justice delayed is justice denied,” Mansour said, calling for the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state within the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

He also stressed that the Palestinian people have been steadfast in the pursuit of their inalienable rights and yearn for self-determination, just like all other citizens of the world. “Palestinians want to live, not to survive. They want to be safe in their homes and want their children to go to school without fear. They want to be free in reality as they are in spirit.” (Take from Radio Habana Cuba)