UNICEF says, “Gaza is the most dangerous place for children”

Ramallah, Dec 2.- The Gaza Strip is currently the most dangerous world place for children, Catherine Russell, executive director of the United Nations Children’s Fund –UNICEF- denounced on Saturday.

After seven days of respite from the horrific violence, the fighting has resumed, and more children will surely die as a result, the official highlighted in a statement released here.

Before the truce, over 5,300 children had been killed in 48 days of Israeli bombardment, a figure that does not include many who are still missing and presumed buried under the rubble, the authority regretted.

Russell warned that bombings are compounded by a lack of water, food, medical supplies, blankets and shelter for those in need, which could lead to a humanitarian catastrophe of major proportions.

UNICEF’s director reiterated her call on all sides for ensuring the protection and assistance of children, “in accordance with their obligations under international humanitarian law.” (Taken from Prensa Latina)