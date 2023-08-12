Tribute programs in Mexico to Fidel Castro (+Photos)

Political and social personalities such as Congresswoman Yeidckol Polevnsky, Prof. Tatiana Coll and Prof. Nayar López were granted the floor.

Plus, politician, professor and researcher Cuauhtémoc Amezcua, the Mexican intellectual, essayist, anthropologist and sociologist Héctor Díaz Polanco, the first Secretary of the Communist Party of Mexico Pavel Blanco and Pablo Moctezuma, PhD., also attended.

The speakers made an in-depth analysis about Fidel Castro’s political, ideological and philosophical thinking and universal knowledge in many areas of knowledge, which made him a unique personality in his contemporary era and placed him alongside the greatest figures in the history of mankind.

Ambassador Marcos Rodriguez opened the panel with the reading of a phrase of Army General Raul Castro, in which he expressed that “Fidel is Fidel. And he does not need any position to always take a top place in history, in the present and in the future of the Cuban nation”, and under that premise he asked the attendees to develop the panel.

Activities in homage to the undefeated leader of the Cuban Revolution will continue on Sunday with a political and cultural evening organized by the Cuba Solidarity Committee at the embassy itself. (Take the Prensa Latina)