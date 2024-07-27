Tribute paid to Cubans who fell in Ethiopia (+Photos)

“From Addis Ababa, on the day of National Rebelliousness, our sincere tribute to the Cubans who fell in the glorious internationalist feat in Ethiopia,” Rodríguez wrote on his X account.

A wreath was laid at the monument that perpetuates the memory of 163 Cubans who were killed in the battle of Karramara, whose victory, achieved on March 5, 1978, made it possible to protect Ethiopia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity over the Ogaden Desert against expansionist external attempts.

The deputy foreign minister was accompanied by members of Cuba’s diplomatic mission in this capital; the director of Undergraduate Professional Training at the Ministry of Higher Education, Doctor of Science Natalia Martínez Sánchez, and the senior specialist in International Relations of that ministry, Master of Science Mirtha Torriente Muñiz.

The latter participated in the Second Interregional Dialogue on Education and Development in Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean, held at the headquarters of the African Union from July 23 to 25.

July 26 marks the 71st anniversary of the attacks on the Moncada and Carlos Manuel de Céspedes garrisons in Santiago de Cuba and Bayamo, respectively, under the leadership of the historical leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro. (Take from Prensa Latina)