Sri Lanka shows interest in sports cooperation with Cuba

In a meeting in Colombo with Cuban Ambassador Andres Gonzalez, Kumara Gamagem was briefed on Cuban sports development from the Triumph of the Revolution on January 1, 1959 onwards.

Gonzalez told the Sri Lankan minister about the island’s massification of sports, as well as his country’s significant feats in regional and world competitions.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Ministers for Youth Eranga Gunasekara, and head of Sports, Sugath Thilakarathne, as well as Maribel Duarte Gonzalez, First Secretary of the Cuban Embassy.

Cuba and Sri Lanka are marking this year the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties.

Every year, Cuba grants fully funded scholarships to young Sri Lankans to study medicine.

Recently, the Foreign Affairs, Tourism and Foreign Employment Minister, Vijitha Herath, and the Cuban ambassador agreed on the interest of continuing to strengthen the historic relations between their countries.

After being elected President of Sri Lanka, Anura Kumara Dissanayake ratified to his Cuban counterpart, Miguel Diaz-Canel, the intention to work together in pursuit of world peace and justice.

In a message in response to Diaz-Canel’s good wishes for Dissanayake’s new administration as head of state, the Sri Lankan leader thanked his Cuban counterpart for his support to build a solid bilateral relationship. (Take from Prensa Latina)