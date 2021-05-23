Some 60,000 euros collected in France for vaccination in Cuba
The president of Cuba Linda, Didier Lalande, said regarding the new goal achieved that the response from the solidarity movement was wonderful and generous, but the more than 500 individual donations received also deserve recognition.
Lalande pointed out in recent statements to Prensa Latina that the campaign exceeded initial expectations of collecting 40,000 euros to support Cuba with half a million syringes and needles.
The aid is part of the actions of European solidarity to support the purchase of 10 million syringes and needles in China by Cuban health authorities.
Lalande explained that they transferred the first 15,000 euros on April 29th to MediCuba Switzerland, the entity in charge of the solidarity project in Europe, and sent another 40,000 on Friday.
As announced, the collection will be active until June 10th, and the last transfer will be made the next day, with several new donations announced in recent days. (Prensa Latina)