SODEPAZ exceeds four million syringes for Cuba

Madrid, Jul 14.- The SODEPAZ association in Spain on Wednesday announced that, along with 52 other groups that are friends of Cuba, hopes to raise funds for the anti-Covid-19 vaccination campaign in the island.

SODEPAZ (Solidarity for Development and Peace) told Prensa Latina that the money collected has already allowed the purchase of four million syringes and their shipment to the Caribbean nation.

The idea is to support the vaccination process with the Cuban vaccines, Abdala (CIGB-66) and Soberana 02.

But, at the request for support from the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the solidarity movement with Cuba decided to reopen the campaign to collect funds for the purchase of more syringes, other materials and medicines.

The State Movement of Solidarity with Cuba (MESC) will be in charge of monitoring the initiative that repeats the slogan of ‘The blockade kills, your solidarity saves lives.’

The idea now extends support to the vaccination initiated by Cuba on May 12, with the participation of more than 100 entities, from municipalities, unions, solidarity organizations, parties and mainly individuals. (Prensa Latina)