SODEPAZ exceeds four million syringes for Cuba
The idea is to support the vaccination process with the Cuban vaccines, Abdala (CIGB-66) and Soberana 02.
But, at the request for support from the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the solidarity movement with Cuba decided to reopen the campaign to collect funds for the purchase of more syringes, other materials and medicines.
The State Movement of Solidarity with Cuba (MESC) will be in charge of monitoring the initiative that repeats the slogan of ‘The blockade kills, your solidarity saves lives.’
The idea now extends support to the vaccination initiated by Cuba on May 12, with the participation of more than 100 entities, from municipalities, unions, solidarity organizations, parties and mainly individuals. (Prensa Latina)