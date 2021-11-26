Share on twitter Share on whatsapp Share on telegram Share on email Díaz-Canel travels communities of Cuban western province

Havana, Nov 26.- The president of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, today toured communities that are receiving an integral socioeconomic transformation in the province of Mayabeque, in the western part of the Caribbean island.

According to the Twitter account of the Presidency, Diaz-Canel visited the popular council known as Río-Seco Amistad, where six population settlements benefit from around 97 rehab actions.

The town has more than 8,200 inhabitants, in which the alliances between neighbor organizations and other social entities of the community allowed the implementation of the change program, the social network reported.

The head of state also toured areas of the Restituto Alonso Cooperative Basic Production Unit, and exchanged there with Yasiel Díaz, a producer of excellence with lands where various crops are interspersed.

The president learned about the planting of onion, taro and beans and shared the opinion that the key is to achieve the sustainability of the products throughout the year.

“There is agricultural culture here,” the president told Díaz, in front of some 500 hectares of fertile land.

The tours of the vulnerable neighborhoods of the country and the dialogue with producers and representatives of various sectors of society constitute working methods of the highest authorities of the country, committed to solving the problems of citizens and giving the impetus they need to the country’s economy.

Just on the fifth anniversary of the physical departure of the historical leader Fidel Castro, the best tribute has been to share with the population, said Díaz-Canel hours before, visiting the western province of Matanzas.