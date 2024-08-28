miércoles, agosto 28, 2024
Lo último:
news

Russian humanitarian initiatives continue in Syria

Editor Web Radio Santa Cruz
Damascus, Aug 28.- Vulnerable families and those of the fallen and wounded during 13 years of war continue to benefit from humanitarian actions conducted by the Russian forces stationed in Syria at the request of the legitimate government of this Arab nation.
The military contingent of the Russian coordination center at the Hemeimim airbase in the coastal province of Latakia, this Tuesday delivered humanitarian aid to the residents of Karsana in the said governorate.

The representative of Russia’s Coordination Center in Syria, Lieutenant Colonel Klyukin Pavel Olegovich, stated that the aid consisted of 400 food baskets containing sugar, rice, flour, oil, and condensed milk.

Olegovich explained that this aid is part of the plan to help the neediest villages and the families of the fallen or war-wounded persons.

Karsana Mayor Hussein Yammoul pointed out that the distribution of the aid was carried out following the previously prepared lists with the names of the neediest families in society.

Yammoul thanked the Russian friends who spared no effort to help Syrian citizens. (Take from Prensa Latina)

También te puede gustar

Cuba Hosts 21st International Graphic Humor Biennial

Redacción Digital

Escultor Gregorio Pérez expondrá caricaturas en mármol de Carrara

[:es]Cuba lays peace stone in China as a tribute to Fidel[:]

Redacción Digital