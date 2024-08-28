Russian humanitarian initiatives continue in Syria

The representative of Russia’s Coordination Center in Syria, Lieutenant Colonel Klyukin Pavel Olegovich, stated that the aid consisted of 400 food baskets containing sugar, rice, flour, oil, and condensed milk.

Olegovich explained that this aid is part of the plan to help the neediest villages and the families of the fallen or war-wounded persons.

Karsana Mayor Hussein Yammoul pointed out that the distribution of the aid was carried out following the previously prepared lists with the names of the neediest families in society.

Yammoul thanked the Russian friends who spared no effort to help Syrian citizens. (Take from Prensa Latina)