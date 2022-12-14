miércoles, diciembre 14, 2022
Raul Castro attends debates in Cuba’s Parliament (+Photos)

Havana, Dec 14.- Army General Raul Castro, leader of the Cuban Revolution, is attending the second day of the 10th ordinary session of the National People’s Power Assembly (Parliament) on Tuesday.
At the meeting, Prime Minister Manuel Marrero will present the report on the measures to confront crime and illegalities.

According to the program, Cuban Parliament President Esteban Lazo will report on the work of the Council of State, the body that represents the National Assembly between sessions, executes its agreements, and fulfills other functions conferred by the Constitution and law.

The Office of the Comptroller General of the Republic (CGR, in Spanish) and the Ministry of Communications will report on their work, and the bills of the CGR and the System of Superior Control of Public Funds and Administrative Management will be submitted for debate during the meeting.

The approval of a legal regulation on the Expropriation for reasons of public utility or social interest is also expected.

On Monday, the 2023 economic plan principles and the State budget for next year were adopted, during the meeting at the Havana-based Conference Center.

The lawmakers were also informed about the measures to be taken due to the country’s economic situation, and the legislative plan that legally develops the Constitution’s rights and guarantees was updated.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)

