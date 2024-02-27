President of the Cuban Parliament, Esteban Lazo, in South Africa

Johannesburg, South Africa, Feb 27.- The president of National People’s Power Assembly (Parliament), Esteban Lazo Hernandez, arrived in South Africa for a working visit.

During his stay in South Africa, Lazo, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of Cuba and the Council of State, is expected to hold several meetings with government and political party leaders of the country.

Among them, according to the program, he will meet with his South African counterpart, Nosiviwe Noluthando Mapisa-Nqakula.

Lazo Hernandez was received at Johannesburg’s Oliver R. Tambo International Airport by Lulama Rulumeni, director of the Foreign Ministry for Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean Department.

Angel Villa Hernandez, Deputy General Director of Bilateral Affairs of the Cuban Foreign Ministry, and Jesus Rafael Mora Gonzalez, Director of International Relations of the National Assembly, and other authorities traveled with the President of the Cuban Parliament.

The Cuban delegation arrived from Namibia, where it attended the state funeral of the recently deceased third president of that nation, Hague G. Geingob.

In Windhoek, Lazo Hernández held working meetings with his Namibian counterpart, Peter Katjavivi, and with Lukas Sinimbo Muha, president of the National Council of Namibia. The African leaders highlighted the solidarity of their people and country with Cuba in the face of the unilateral coercive measures imposed by the United States. (Taken from Prensa Latina)