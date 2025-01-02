President of Seychelles congratulates Cuba on national holiday

In the letter, the president highlighted the firm will of the Cuban people to defend their freedom and sovereignty, even in the face of immense challenges, reported the Cuban embassy in the African country.

“Over the past 66 years, the Cuban people has demonstrated its strength and dignity, despite the restrictions of the embargo and external pressures,” said the African head of state.

Ramkalawan highlighted the unwavering resilience of the Cuban people as an example of their enduring spirit and as an inspiration for all nations that believe in the values ​​of self-determination and justice.

He also assured that in their 47 years of bilateral relations, Cuba and Seychelles have supported each other for the sake of mutual growth and development, building ties of trust, respect and collaboration.

Likewise, he recalled his recent visit to the Caribbean nation in September 2024, on which the deepening of friendship between the two nations was reaffirmed.

On that occasion, fruitful exchanges and the signing of cooperation agreements took place in areas such as environmental protection; justice and academic-diplomatic training, said the head of state.

“I am sure that our collaboration will continue to deepen,” he concluded.

The signing ceremony of the agreements, held at the Palace of the Revolution (seat of the Executive), was presided over by Díaz-Canel and Ramkalawan.

The two States officially established diplomatic relations on April 12, 1978, based on friendship, solidarity and cooperation, in accordance with repeated declarations by both parties. (Take from Prensa Latina)