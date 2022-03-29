President of Cuba talks with WIPO Director General

Havana, March 29.- The president of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, spoke here with the director general of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), Daren Tang.

As confirmed by the official Twitter account of the Caribbean Foreign Ministry, both parties discussed how Cuba can use innovation and intellectual property for the next chapter of its economic and social development. The creators of the Cuban anti-Covid-19 vaccines Soberana 01, Soberana 02, Abdala and Mambisa will receive this Monday the Gold Medal for Inventors conferred by WIPO.

The award will be presented by the director general of said United Nations organization, who is in Havana leading a delegation.

“Very deserved international recognition to the creators of our vaccines. With the control of the pandemic, the town gave them the first prize. Many more will arrive,” Díaz-Canel wrote recently.

As revealed by the general director of the Cuban Office of Industrial Property, María de los Ángeles Sánchez, this award is given to scientists for their contributions to national economic and technological development.

(Prensa Latina)