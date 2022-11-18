President of Cuba celebrates anniversary of Havana

Government officials and cultural institutions carry out various activities in the day of remembrance of the foundation of San Cristóbal de La Habana,under a ceiba tree, on November 16th, 1509.

The inauguration of social works are expected to be carried out as a result of the patrimonial rehabilitation of the city and the traditional walk-around the ceiba tree in El Templete, a yearly tradition that the inhabitants and foreigners follow hoping for good luck.

The oldest area of the capital of Cuba was declared a World Heritage Site by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization in 1982, and also won the title of Wonder City of the Modern World in 2016.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)