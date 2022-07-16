President Diaz-Canel visits western province of Cuba

Havana, Jul 16.- The first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), Miguel Diaz-Canel, held yesterday a meeting with students from the universities of Mayabeque, as part of a comprehensive visit of the organization to that western province.

Members of the Secretariat of the Central Committee of the PCC and its auxiliary structure carried out an intense work agenda in that territory for several days to evaluate the work of the organization and the fulfillment of its economic and social objectives.According to the Presidency Twitter, the head of state also debated with the young university students about the most important tasks that the country is promoting in the areas of production, science, health and the transformation of communities.

This province has more than 2,900 students in higher education, many of them linked to research and production centers.Diaz-Canel toured the community of Morales, in the city of San Jose de Las Lajas, where there is a renewed movement of transformations, he also visited different places and talked with the inhabitants.

The President visited, among other places, La Chiveria farm and talked with the workers about their income, diversification of production and its sale to the population, as well as the use of science to achieve better results.Diaz-Canel was accompanied by PCC Political Bureau member and Secretary of Organization, Roberto Morales, the first secretary of the organization in the province, Yuniaky Crespo; and the governor, Tamara Valido.

(taken from Prensa Latina)