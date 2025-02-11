President Díaz-Canel attends opening of the Pedagogy 2025 Congress in Havana

Havana, February 11.- The First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel participated in the opening of the XIX International Pedagogy 2025 Congress that is in session from this Monday until Thursday, the 13th, at the Havana Convention Center.

The president was accompanied by Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz and the head of the Ministry of Education, Naima Trujillo.

With the central theme “Education, science and innovation for human development”, the event will bring together teachers, professors, researchers and leaders of the sector from 32 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, Europe, Asia and the United States.

Pedagogy 2025 promotes unity among these professionals and the agreement of global policies for the achievement of quality education.

During the work sessions, results of scientific research in the field, good practices in the academic area, the digital culture of students and Artificial Intelligence approaches applied to the sector will be presented.

There will also be debates on inclusive pedagogy in the training of professionals, Latin American educational thought, the role of its teaching organizations, education for global citizenship, culture of peace and sustainable development.

The Congress will host for the first time the Fourth Forum of Entrepreneurs and Leaders in Products and Services for Education, in addition to an event for teachers based abroad, with an interactive panel in which ministers and other personalities will participate. (Take from Radio Habana Cuba)