President Diaz-Canel arrives in South Africa

Pretoria, Aug 23.- Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel arrived this Tuesday in South Africa to attend the 15th BRICS Summit to be held in Johannesburg until August 24, in his post as current president of the G77 and China.

At the airport, Diaz-Canel was received by Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, minister of the presidency in charge of women’s affairs, youth and people with disabilities, and Cuban Ambassador to Pretoria Enrique Orta Gonzales.

The president was along with Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Public Health Minister Jose Angel Portal Miranda and First Deputy Minister of Foreign Trade Ana Teresita Gonzalez Fraga, among others.

Un a statement, Diaz-Canel reminded that Cuba participates in a BRICS Summit (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) for the first time ever, and “we are doing so grounded in our current post as president of the Group of 77 plus China.”

Diaz-Canel’s official intervention at the Summit as the rotating president of the G77 and China, will take place on August 24 at the BRICS Plus Dialogue, which along with the BRICS Africa Outreach, includes nations from the Global South, the African continent and international organizations.

Prior to that, on August 23rd, the president is expected to attend an act of solidarity with Cuba with the attendance of graduates on the country, Cuban collaborators here, and representatives of Cuban forces.

In addition, Diaz-Canel is to hold bilateral dialogues with leaders of local and international political parties, with which Cuba has long-standing cordial relations. (Take from Prensa Latina)