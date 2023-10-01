Díaz-Canel attends People’s Power Assembly in Santa Clara, Cuba

Among the topics to be discussed today, led by Osmany García, president of the municipal government body, the delegates of the 14 popular councils address issues such as compliance with the sub-programs of social consumption in the groups of categorized productive units, at national, provincial and municipal levels.

Emphasis is also placed on the current state of the commercialization of the production of viands, vegetables, fruits and products from the mini-industry, as well as the consumption of vegetables in priority centers such as children’s homes, maternal and children’s hospitals, homes for the elderly, homes for children without family protection, among others. The meeting analyzed direct contracts with harvesters through productive forms, aimed at reducing costs and thus lowering retail prices, as well as the integration between the company, the community, Public Health and Education.

Also, ways to bring sports disciplines to the communities through physical culture, recreation and education.

Santa Clara has taken important steps in the development of science, technology and innovation, with the recent certification of the first Industrial Science-Technology Park in the country. (Take the Prensa Latina)