Prensa Latina defends Global South at World Media Summit in China

“This objective is valid; we must promote equitable access for media from the Global South, such as Cuba, which faces restrictions, sanctions, and blockades that prevent them from using new tools,” he stressed.

González stated that the Summit would be an appropriate framework to exchange objectivity, credibility, and ethics in the light of the escalation of fake news on several media, including social media.

“This is the truth and objectivity that Prensa Latina has defended for nearly 65 years against media manipulation and disinformation about Cuba,” he said.

González called for faithful multilateral cooperation that represents new channels of exchange and joint production of news.

“As Xinhua President Fu Hua said, we need more and more confidence and consensus in the search for progress and human development,” he added.

According to González, Prensa Latina supports the call to increase global confidence and promote media development and cooperation when media wars are intensifying globally.

In this regard, he welcomed the efforts made by China and Chinese President Xi Jinping to promote civilized interconnection within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), which consists of some 240 media from 150 countries in its first decade.

“The Joint Statement of the 5th Summit analyzes the complex international scenario and promotes positive thinking in response to global challenges and the need for peace and development,” he stressed.

The Prensa Latina president called for mutually beneficial cooperation for the sake of civilization and building a common destiny for humanity.

The motto of the 5th World Media Summit is “Boosting Global Confidence, Promoting Media Development.”

The Summit will run until December 7. (Take from Prensa Latina)