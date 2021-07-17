Cuba and Japan agree on importance of promoting relations

Havana, Jul 17.- Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez and Japanese Ambassador Hirata Kenji agreed on the importance of promoting relations.

During Friday’s meeting in Havana, prior to Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi’s visit to Cuba, the two diplomats reviewed the state of relations, according to a tweet by the head of Cuban diplomacy.

‘We exchanged opinions on the positive state of bilateral relations and the importance of promoting economic, trade and cooperation relations between the two countries’, he wrote.

In 2019, Cuba and Japan commemorated the 90th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations, which have held ties of cooperation and civilized coexistence. (Prensa Latina)