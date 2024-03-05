Palestine Red Crescent Society demands Israel to release employees

Ramallah, Mar 5.- The Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) demanded Israel to release 14 of its employees detained for more than three weeks and held the government of Benjamin Netanyahu responsible for their lives.

The Israeli occupation is holding 14 PRCS members under arrest, including seven who were detained inside Al-Amal Hospital 23 days ago, the relief agency wrote on its X account.

We express our deep concern for the safety of those people, whose fate remains unknown, it stressed.

In view of this situation, it called on the international community to intervene urgently to put pressure on the authorities of the neighboring country to secure their release.

The PRCS has repeatedly denounced army attacks against its ambulances and medical centers, resulting in deaths and injuries among staff and patients. (Taken from Prensa Latina)