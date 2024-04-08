PAHO/WHO highlights humanism of Cuban Health system

Regarding the anniversary and a new anniversary of the founding of the WHO, Cruz Peñate highlighted the access, freeness and scope of health services in the largest of the Antilles, where the right to health is an achievement.

He referred to how Cuba has the advantage that its Constitution, approved in 2019, specifically Article 72, recognizes public health as an inalienable right of all people, with the State being responsible for guaranteeing this protection and constant recovery of life.

“In each of these areas, PAHO/WHO promotes cooperation between countries, and facilitates the exchange of experiences and good practices, through institutions designated as collaborating centers, and in Cuba we have eight of these,” he alluded in his words.

He explained that the motto in 2024 “My health, my right” is due to the fact that the issue continues to be a challenge in many parts of the world, and even more so, it is threatened by the rise in armed conflicts that devastate lives and cause pain, hunger and anguish. psychological, in addition to the displacement of thousands of people, affecting the guarantee of the right to health of migrants.

The representative stated that in common agreement with the MINSAP, five priorities have been defined for the work of PAHO/WHO in Cuba, essentially aimed at reducing the impact of Non-Communicable Diseases, their risk factors.

Likewise, disability and mental health problems; help strengthen the resilience of the health system, under the One Health approach; promote the healthy aging process in the country with the preparation and execution of technical cooperation actions that have a life course approach.

Likewise, reinforce Primary Care and integrated service networks; and also promote science, research and innovation towards the production of medicines, supplies and medical devices.

The PAHO/WHO representative extended a message of congratulations to the Cuban authorities and health personnel for carrying out these achievements and feats daily in safeguarding life, under principles of equity, humanism and solidarity. (Take from Prensa Latina)