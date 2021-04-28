Over 100,000 Cubans accept state job offers

Havana, Apr 28.- Some 101,340 Cubans accepted job offers from January to today, according to the Ministry of Labor and Social Security (MTSS).

According to Ingrid Travieso, Director of Employment of the Ministry, 33 percent of these people are youngsters under 35 years old and 36 percent are women.

The expert detailed that among the provinces with the highest percentages of employment incorporation are Isla de la Juventud (91), Mayabeque (82) and Ciego de Avila (76).

While 3,635 people accepted to be employed in agricultural production cooperatives, she noted.

After the implementation of Cuba’s Overhaul Task, the number of citizens coming to the municipal labor offices in search of employment is increasing, she said.

However, the MTSS warned of the need for employers in the State and non-State sectors to keep the registered job offers updated. (Prensa Latina)