Observers describe Ecuador’s elections as peaceful

According to the head of the Andean Parliament Mission (PARLANDINO) Gustavo Pacheco, the CNE complied with the Ecuadorian democracy and praised the fact that the sovereign people were protagonists in these early elections, he said.

Meanwhile, the representative of the observers of the Parliament of the Southern Common Market (PARLASUR) Maria Luisa Storani praised the high citizen participation despite the wave of violence in the national territory. Storani congratulated the CNE authorities, its officials, the newly elected authorities and all the Ecuadorian people, she stated.

Over 300 international observers were watching the electoral process in Ecuador, which concluded on Sunday with the election of the young entrepreneur Daniel Noboa as the new Ecuadorian President-elect, with 52.21% of the valid votes. (Taken from Prensa Latina)