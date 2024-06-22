Cuba participates in EU forum on biopharmaceutical industry

Framed in the EU’s Global Gateway strategy, the meeting attracted academics, representatives of institutions and industry, both from the public and private sectors, and financial entities, with the aim of improving Latin American capacities to produce medicines and vaccines, and diversify global value chains.

According to Vérez, the event addressed the path to connecting academia and vaccine producers in Latin America and the Caribbean with project financing possibilities.

I believe that as a result of the forum, a consensus was reached to work in the coming days on the integration of the various participating actors, in order to enhance the regional production of medicines and vaccines, he told Prensa Latina.

Regarding the Cuban presence, the general director of the Finlay Vaccine Institute considered it important that at the meeting contacts were established with funding sources, some already with experiences of working together and others with perspectives.

We came out connected in our objective of completing the institution’s investment strategy to play the role of something like a regional hub, which contributes to Latin America, the Caribbean and Africa, he explained.

In addition to the Cuban representation, Fiocruz, from the Brazilian Ministry of Health, and VaxThera, from Colombia, participated among other institutions in the Global Gateway strategy event on the biopharmaceutical industry. (Take from Prensa Latina)