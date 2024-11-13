National Defense Council assesses progress in recovery in Cuban provinces

Havana, November 13.- The National Defense Council headed by its president, Miguel Díaz-Canel, met this Tuesday afternoon to review with the authorities of Santiago de Cuba, Granma, Artemisa, Mayabeque and Havana, the progress of recovery after the hurricanes and earthquakes that recently hit the country.

The X account of the Presidency refers that in said meeting it was learned that in Santiago de Cuba, which suffered two earthquakes last Sunday, aftershocks continue to occur, with more than 70 felt in the eastern zone.

There, the recovery began in health and education institutions and in homes, the latter totaling 234.

Meanwhile, in Granma, 10 people were injured by the earthquakes. In that province, the damage to infrastructure amounted to 3,518, of which 54 were total collapses.

In addition, 59 health institutions and 109 education institutions were damaged. Of the latter, four are not in condition to restart the school year, now.

For his part, Vicente de la O Levy, Minister of Energy and Mines, explained that all the municipalities affected by the earthquakes have electricity.

He highlighted the attitude of the people who immediately joined in collaborating with the linemen. In the area, water pumping and communications were reestablished.

During the meeting of the National Defense Council, it was reported that in the western province of Artemisa, which was severely affected by Hurricane Rafael, 16 electrical brigades are working, and support continues to arrive from various territories, since the work is very complex, and so far only 4.58 percent (%) of the population has been able to receive service.

There are 425 generators in vital centers and the authorities reported that landline telephone service is restored to 72% and mobile telephone service to 50%. Meanwhile, water service reaches 51.2% of the population.

The affected homes are 17,324, although the commissions have certified 3,848. Tomorrow, Wednesday, 87 schools will restart the course.

In neighboring Mayabeque, it was explained that electricity is restored to 93%, and still about twenty settlements do not have that service. Water reaches 92.2% of the population. Some 29 thousand people do not have a supply by pumping.

Meanwhile, in Havana, the electrical recovery is at 98.37%, with Boyeros being the most complex municipality.

The water supply in the capital is at 76.2%, with 348 thousand people affected, which should continue to improve. The damage to homes amounts to 2,329.

At the working meeting, the head of State recognized the way in which the recovery is being carried out, with synchrony between all the governing bodies and the support of the Revolutionary Armed Forces, the Ministry of the Interior and the people, who have been very disciplined and participative. (Take from Radio Habana Cuba)